ANC councillor in court on attempted murder charge
ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza made a brief appearance at the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face an attempted murder charge, but has to wait until Tuesday for his official bail application.
Nombexeza allegedly fired several shots at Lukhanyo Mdana, 42, while he was driving down Pityana Street in KwaNobuhle at about 11.45pm on Saturday...
