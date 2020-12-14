Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended

Kugandrie Govender has been suspended on full pay as Cricket SA acting CEO.

Govender became the first woman to lead CSA after she was appointed in an acting capacity in August following the resignation of Dr Jacques Faul.

She joined CSA last year as chief commercial officer‚ a position she occupied until her elevation to the high office.

A statement from CSA last Monday afternoon read: "The CSA Interim Board has delivered a notice of suspension and a disciplinary hearing to CSA’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Kugandrie Govender, earlier today."

The notice sets out allegations of misconduct by Govender while in the position as chief commercial officer of CSA and while acting CEO. The hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2021.

The charges relate to:

* The role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

* Various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and

* The role she played in the dismissal of Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal.

Govender was suspended on full pay until the matter is resolved.

"The Interim Board has arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021. The executive management team is being led by CSA CFO Pholetsi Moseki, with immediate effect.

"He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him. The chair of the IB also addressed CSA staff this afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the IB’s support."