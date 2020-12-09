'Take us to court', Bhanga, allies in Nelson Mandela Bay challenge ANC
Bring it on!
That is the challenge to Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha from the DA and smaller parties that elected Nqaba Bhanga as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay during Friday’s chaotic council meeting...
