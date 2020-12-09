Kohli rules Pandya out as specialist batsman for Australia Tests

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be considered for India's test series against Australia starting next week despite starring with the bat in the white-ball series, captain Virat Kohli said.

Pandya was named man-of-the-series after the three Twenty20 matches and scored two half-centuries in the preceding one-day series against the hosts.

But the explosive 27-year-old only bowled a handful of overs in the second ODI as he continues building to peak fitness following back surgery last year.

Pandya was overlooked in India's initial squad for the four-Test series starting at Adelaide Oval next week, and Kohli said he would not be picked as a specialist batsman alone.

"He's been outstanding," Kohli said after India's 12-run defeat in the third and final T20 in Sydney on Tuesday.

"He couldn't bowl and we knew he's not going to bowl ... We need him to bowl. That's when he becomes that one guy who brings a lot of balance for us.

"He himself wants to get back into the bowling space and be available as a pure all-rounder in Tests, which becomes way more important.

"Over five days, you need a little extra from a player in that role. So he understands that and is working really hard to come back."

Kohli top-scored with a 61-ball 85 on Tuesday and heads into the Test series in fine fettle after leading India to a 2-1 series win in the T20s following their 2-1 defeat in the one-dayers.

India will have a final warmup against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Friday, a three-day pink ball match to prepare for the first day-night Test against Australia.

Kohli said it was not decided whether he would feature in the match or take a few days' rest before Adelaide.

"If I feel great I'll definitely play," he said.

"When I get into a good headspace, I feel like I can play and switch between formats ... I'm in the right headspace."

Meanwhile, Australia opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of next week's series-opening Test, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness," Warner said in the statement.

"The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team mates that it is 100 percent ready for test match conditions.

"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference."

Warner's absence is a major blow for Australia, who lose one of their best batsman and a player who has been a rock at the top of the order for most of a decade.

Australia's opening problems have been compounded by injury to Warner's likely replacement Will Pucovski, who retired hurt during the tour match against India A on Tuesday after being struck in the helmet by a bouncer.

Joe Burns, Warner's opening partner in the last home summer, has also been in dire form, and scored a total of four runs from his two innings against India A in the tour match in Sydney.

- Reuters