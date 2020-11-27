More legal woes for defiant Mafaya
DA goes to court to force speaker to ensure a new mayor is elected on December 4
It’s back to court for the DA as the party attempts to force Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to do what a judge has already instructed her to do — ensure a mayor is elected.
Fed up with her failure to abide by the order of the Port Elizabeth High Court, the opposition party now wants Mafaya to feel the repercussions of her defiance by being held in contempt of court...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.