More legal woes for defiant Mafaya

DA goes to court to force speaker to ensure a new mayor is elected on December 4

PREMIUM

It’s back to court for the DA as the party attempts to force Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to do what a judge has already instructed her to do — ensure a mayor is elected.



Fed up with her failure to abide by the order of the Port Elizabeth High Court, the opposition party now wants Mafaya to feel the repercussions of her defiance by being held in contempt of court...

