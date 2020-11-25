IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says ANC has more than nine lives and will always land on its feet

Like a cat, the ANC will always land on its feet, according to party leader President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was addressing an ANC regional meeting in Bojanala, Rustenburg, on Monday.

The visit was part of the national working committee's visit to the North West. It comes after the party secured most of the 95 wards contested across the country in the recent by-elections.

The party won 70 wards. It retained 64 wards which it won in the 2016 by-elections and won six more.