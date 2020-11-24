Mogakwe wants to cement position at Chippa

PREMIUM

Comeback kid Tumiso Mogakwe wants to cement his position in the starting 11 during his second stint with Chippa United in the DStv Premiership.



Mogakwe was also reunited with his former coach Lehlohonlo Seema who mentored him at Bloemfontein Celtic...

