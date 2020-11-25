Councillors pay tribute to a fearless Captain
Passionate, humorous, shrewd, caring and a true leader of the ANC.
This was how councillors paid homage to acting ANC chief whip Ncediso Captain on Tuesday, shortly after his death was announced during a council meeting...
