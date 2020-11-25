Politics

Councillors pay tribute to a fearless Captain

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 25 November 2020

Passionate, humorous, shrewd, caring and a true leader of the ANC.

This was how councillors paid homage to acting ANC chief whip Ncediso Captain on Tuesday, shortly after his death was announced during a council meeting...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X