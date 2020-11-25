Russia's Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine to cost less than $20 per person internationally

Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will cost less than $20 per person on international markets and Moscow aims to produce more than a billion doses at home and abroad next year, its backers and developers said on Tuesday.



The Sputnik vaccine is administered in two shots, each of which will cost less than $10 each, according to the official Sputnik V Twitter account. For Russian citizens, vaccination will be free of charge...

