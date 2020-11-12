Politics

'A Boer republic is a failed dream' - Ndlozi responds to calls for Western Cape independence

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 12 November 2020
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Cape Town is for all South Africans.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Cape Town is for all South Africans.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

“Cape Town will never be an independent state. A Boer republic is a failed dream, it will never happen! There will never be a white-run country anywhere in Africa again!” 

This is the response of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to calls for the Western Cape to be granted independence from the rest of the country.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader Dr Corné Mulder told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday that the future of the Western Cape lay in being independent and advocated for the move.

Presenting the province's “political options,” Mulder said the right to self-determination was the core reason the province should opt for independence. If this did not happen soon, the province, he said, would be “sentenced to lifelong imprisonment in an open democracy within an arbitrary colonial construct, where a majority will continue to dominate minorities”.

He said the Western Cape government was capable of providing services to its residents, and questioned why the province should still be under the leadership of the ruling party.

Ndlozi's response saw mixed reactions on social media.

Some agreed with him, while others said the decision should be left to those who lived in the Western Cape. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X