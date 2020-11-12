Durban ICC voted best conference venue in Africa

The Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) has been voted the best convention centre on the African continent.

It scooped two top awards for being “Africa’s Best Convention Centre 2020” and “SA’s Best Convention Centre 2020” at the World Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Exhibition (MICE) Awards on Thursday.

The awards are a global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in conference tourism and aims to drive up standards within the industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

During the year votes were cast by leading MICE industry professionals worldwide, as well as consumers, in more than 100 countries.

“We are thrilled with the announcement of these two accolades. We work hard to deliver exceptional event experiences to each and every client,” said Durban ICC CEO Lindiwe Rakharebe.

“These awards have affirmed that commitment to world-class service excellence and cemented our reputation as the best convention centre on the African continent.”

TimesLIVE