ANC rejects EFF motion on farm workers' living conditions, tables own version

The ANC has blocked an EFF motion in parliament to create an ad hoc committee to look into the living conditions of farm workers.

During a sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the ANC objected to the EFF’s motion, which called for an ad hoc committee that would “conduct a comprehensive review of the living and working conditions of farm workers in SA”.

The review would also probe remuneration, the eviction of farm workers from farms and also make assessments of legislation affecting farm workers and farm dwellers. It would also “make recommendations for legislative amendments to provide for more comprehensive protection of farm workers and farm dwellers” and “conduct public hearings with all interested and affected parties, including farm workers themselves, unions organising on farms and civil society organisations”.

But the ANC, which holds the majority, objected to the motion and proposed instead an amendment which commended the party’s legislative work done since it took over, which included changes to labour laws.