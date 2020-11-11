Others would have to subsidise him, says Cape Bar Council after Anton Katz's resignation

If the Cape Bar Council had given Anton Katz an exemption from keeping chambers, other members - including black and women juniors and members suffering financial strain - would have had to pick up the cost, the bar council said on Tuesday.

Katz resigned from the Cape Bar last week, after nearly 30 years, for “personal” reasons.

In his resignation letter, he said the bar council’s current requirement to keep chambers approved by the Bar Council unless exempted for “good cause” was “outdated and arguably unconstitutional”. He said it often had a severe effect on junior black and female members.

In a statement, the chairman of the Cape Bar Council, Brenton Joseph, said Katz’s reason for asking for an exemption was not because he could not afford it or because he was historically disadvantaged, but “on account of undisclosed personal circumstances”.

When asked to give further information, he declined and resigned instead, said Joseph.