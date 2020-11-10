Nqaba Bhanga denies secret meetings with PA over new coalition

While the Patriotic Alliance says it has been having secret meetings with the DA about forming a new coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay, DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga has strongly denied it.



On Monday, PA councillor Marlon Daniels called a news conference and announced that his party and and the United Front were in talks with the DA about forming a new government. ..

