Nqaba Bhanga denies secret meetings with PA over new coalition
While the Patriotic Alliance says it has been having secret meetings with the DA about forming a new coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay, DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga has strongly denied it.
On Monday, PA councillor Marlon Daniels called a news conference and announced that his party and and the United Front were in talks with the DA about forming a new government. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.