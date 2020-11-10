Four-way battle for hearts of Jeffreys Bay ward
ANC, UDM, EFF and DA all field candidates for by-election
Jeffreys Bay residents will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new councillor and political parties have pulled out all the stops to woo voters.
The UDM and the ANC brought in the big guns when Bantu Holomisa and Ronald Lamola drummed up support for their party’s Ward 2 candidates...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.