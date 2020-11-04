ANC meets own 'cadres' over concerns about the party and the enemy within
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has described the meeting top party officials held with a group calling themselves “ANC Cadres” as cordial.
The grouping — led by retired chief of military intelligence Maomela Motau — presented ANC national officials with a 31-page letter titled “ANC turnaround strategy 2025” that they believe will save the ANC.
“We are engaging them like any other group in the ANC. We have reminded ourselves that it is a duty of leadership to listen and be constructive in dealing with that criticism,” said Mantashe.
Mantashe also poured cold water on coup rumours, saying the grouping made it clear that they have no sinister motives — but were only concerned about the state of the ANC.
This follows a summit that the grouping held to examine where the ANC was going wrong, and to find solutions. Mantashe said there was consensus on matters like neoliberalism and neocolonialism rising globally, not just in SA.
However, it’s the discussion about the ANC where there were disagreements on the problems and how to fix them, said Mantashe.
“The biggest debate was about the ANC and many of the questions were not finalised. Therefore, we will meet to take the discussion forward,” he said.
The ANC Cadres said in the letter that the party was facing a major crisis and that the enemy of the ANC was within its own ranks.
Mantashe said discussions on identifying and fixing what was broken would continue.
