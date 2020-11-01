DA unfairly treated by the media, Steenhuisen says

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the party has been treated unfairly in the media.

Steenhuisen was addressing delegates on day two of the DA virtual elective congress. .

He said the DA was held to a higher standard and was judged on a different scorecard to the ANC, which frustrated him.

“But here’s the thing — we can either throw our hands up and complain about our unfair treatment in the press, or we can see it as a reflection of the expectations people still have for us.

“The fact that the DA has been set a higher pass mark than the ANC is a recognition of our capabilities. We must strive to live up to this standard.

“Let them lower all expectations for the ANC and write off any chance at a clean, honest and efficient ANC government. And let them hold the DA to a higher standard and place us under the microscope.

“In the short term this might frustrate us but in the long run it will strengthen us, because it will help paint the DA as the only credible alternative,” he said.

“It will help us cement our claim as the only government that can and will improve the lives of South Africans.”

Looking ahead, Steenhuisen said the goal was to win more municipalities at the 2021 local government elections.

“Our task now is to convince people to join us in setting out for that future. And it is a task made easier by the fact that we have rediscovered our values and our purpose. We are no longer a party adrift.

“We no longer seek approval and affirmation by riding the prevailing winds while being blown this way and that in the process.

“We are not a weathervane any more, but a fixed signpost for people to follow. And you’d be amazed at how reassuring this can be for people seeking a political home.

“It makes the DA a party people can trust.

“You now have less than 12 months to go and canvass this trust, to sell the DA we all know — the caring, hard-working, honest and capable DA — as a credible party of government,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen is hoping to be elected as the new party leader when the results are announced on Sunday afternoon while another hopeful, Mbali Ntuli hopes to have convinced enough delegates to vote for her.

