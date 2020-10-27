WATCH LIVE | Denel supply chain executive testifies at state capture inquiry

The inquiry heard from the state entity's board chair, Monhla Hlahla, on Monday how poor governance has plagued the state-owned defence company.

The state-owned entity (SOE) is one of many facing serious financial challenges after financial irregularities linked to the capture of the state by the Gupta brothers during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

“We do play a key role to our defence industry, and the national defence industry council identified that the liquidity challenges facing Denel compromise the national security of our country,” Denel acting CEO Talib Sadik recently told parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee.



