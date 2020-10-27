KZN police uncover foetus in shallow grave

A foetus was uncovered in a shallow grave on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said officers from Port Shepstone search and rescue and K9 search and rescue were called out to the Umzumbe area for a complaint about a possible concealment of birth.

"K9 Bear was utilised at an area pointed out by an eyewitness, and after a positive reaction the area was carefully dug open and a foetus wrapped in a linen saver was found in a shallow grave."

Gwala said the foetus was handed to forensic pathology services at the scene.

"A concealment of birth docket was opened at the Hibberdene police station."

TimesLIVE