Politics

Metro faces funds hurdle over insourcing of plumbers

Sacrifices will have to be made elsewhere if city wants to go ahead with plan, warns chief financial officer

PREMIUM
Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 16 October 2020

Should the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality forge ahead with the planned insourcing of more than 100 contracted plumbers, money meant to maintain the aged infrastructure would likely be used for their salaries.

The other alternative is a slight water tariff hike to fund the posts...

