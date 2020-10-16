New Brighton teenager pleads guilty to string of offences

A New Brighton teenager, who was part of a gang that terrorised communities across Nelson Mandela Bay over eight months in 2017, pleaded guilty to 27 charges in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.



The now 19-year-old Siyabonga Dlanga was only 17 when he played a role in at least four housebreakings, eight robberies, two murders and one attempted murder...

