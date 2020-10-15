Crucial Nelson Mandela Bay projects under threat

Service delivery to take big hit if Treasury fails to pay R1.6bn in grants

PREMIUM

Should the National Treasury continue withholding the R1.6bn in grants owed to Nelson Mandela Bay, the city will not be able to fund its infrastructure projects for the 2020/2021 financial year, CFO Selwyn Thys said on Wednesday.



Thys was speaking at a joint mayoral committee and budget and treasury committee meeting...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.