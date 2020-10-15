Politics

Crucial Nelson Mandela Bay projects under threat

Service delivery to take big hit if Treasury fails to pay R1.6bn in grants

PREMIUM
Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 15 October 2020

Should the National Treasury continue withholding the R1.6bn in grants owed to Nelson Mandela Bay, the city will not be able to fund its infrastructure projects for the 2020/2021 financial year, CFO Selwyn Thys said on Wednesday.

Thys was speaking at a joint mayoral committee and budget and treasury committee meeting...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...

Most Read

X