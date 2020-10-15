Facility broken into for third time in three months

Chatty Library vandalised — again

PREMIUM

Air-conditioners ripped apart, gaping holes in the ceiling, dust, books and broken desks strewn across the floor — and two security guards surrounded by the chaos in a library without electricity.



This is the scene that greeted The Herald on Tuesday at the Chatty Library, which has been vandalised for the third time in a few months during the lockdown...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.