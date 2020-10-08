‘Covid crooks must face murder, attempted murder charges’

Those implicated in Covid-19 corruption should also face murder and attempted murder charges as thousands of people have died from coronavirus complications.

This was the call made by union leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay during the national one-day strike on Wednesday.

Workers’ federations Cosatu, Saftu, Nactu and Fedusa put aside their differences and marched in Port Elizabeth, with about 1,000 workers demanding an end to corruption and the continuing jobs bloodbath.

Workers marched from the showground in North End to the Port Elizabeth City Hall to protest against corruption, the failing economy, gender-based violence, and the government’s non-implementation of the 2020 wage hikes for public servants.

Giving the keynote address, Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said Wednesday’s march was about the super exploitation of workers at the hands of the very same government they voted for.

“We know front-line workers have died in numbers because corrupt thugs who have been stealing PPE money are filling their bellies beyond the explanation of science while our children are dying from poverty while theirs are dying from overeating,” he said.

“This is the crisis we’re facing.

“We’re saying those who were found stealing money that was meant for PPE to protect front-line workers — our nurses, doctors, including teachers, police and soldiers — must not only be charged with corruption but be charged with attempted murder and murder.”

Highlighting gender-based violence, which was also a key reason for the strike, Tshabalala said shop stewards should drive that cause.

“Abuse of women and children starts at home and therefore we must be cadres of this movement,” he said.

Workers demanded: