Feisty medical student mourned

Young PE woman beats Covid-19, succumbs to brain cancer

Despite turning 22 on October 1, a vibrant Port Elizabeth woman planned to celebrate her 21st birthday because she had been too ill the previous year to enjoy the milestone.



Instead, her family had to settle for balloons and cake in her hospital room where, five days later, she died...

