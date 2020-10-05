WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Eskom-related testimony

On Friday the Zondo commission heard how senior ANC MP Cedric Frolick allegedly received a computer, shirts, shoes and a belt as “birthday gifts” from Cheeky Watson, brother of former Bosasa boss Gavin.

Angelo Agrizzi had previously alleged that Frolick was used by Bosasa to facilitate meetings between the company and various politicians and paid R40,000 a month.

He claimed at the time that the corrupt relationship with the company dated as far back as 10 years.

However, Frolick hit back regarding the allegations, saying he'd had a personal relationship with Cheeky since the 1980s.

TimesLIVE