ANC ‘people’s regional task team’ vows to take charge

The power struggle within the Nelson Mandela Bay ANC continues to play out in the public domain, with a group who claim to be the new regional task team saying it will “take charge”.

The group, which refers to itself as the people’s regional task team (RTT) held a media briefing at the Beach Hotel where convener Temba Mangqase said they would “take charge of political duties and lead the city”.

This despite the party’s provincial leaders distancing themselves from the structure.

Mangqase was flanked by Wayne Jaggers, who is the co-ordinator, and members of the structure Mongezi Mantambo, Lucky Gosani, Ayanda Gcakasi and Nick Nama.

Rampant corruption, the dissolution of branch structures and fraternising with the opposition are some of the reasons Mangqase said the branches had elected them.

But ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said: “There is no new RTT — there is only one RTT, the only organ that appoints TT’s [task teams] is the provincial executive committee.”

Members of the structure — allegedly appointed by the branches — said they had assumed the duties of the RTT presently led by Nceba Faku and Luyolo Nqakula.

In a statement read at the media conference, the new structure said it would build branches to prepare them for the regional conference, engage student movements and civil society for renewal and ensure there was no interference with matters of council and ensure stability of the metro.

On legitimacy of the structure, Jaggers said: “We are guided by the constitution and the constitution is explicitly saying that the RTT should be only running for six months and they derive the mandate on rebuilding of branches and rebuilding of organisations ... being there for two years makes them defunct and illegal, constitutionally.”

ANC regional spokesperson JP Pretorius said the constitution of the ANC was clear on the matter.

“Branches can never appoint an upper structure, like they were trying to do for us as the ANC in the region, we only see this as a rogue act because some members are shaken [by] internal disciplinary action that is happening.

“Some members realise that the ANC might not have space after the cleanse,” Pretorius said.

“We as the RTT and PEC say that the structure is not recognised [and ] we condemn what happened and call on members to distance themselves from the ill-discipline.”

