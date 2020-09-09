Orlando Pirates have begun an immediate investigation into the conduct of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch after it was revealed that he is facing serious allegations of domestic violence.

Lorch is out on bail of R2‚000 after he was arrested at the Midrand Police Station and he is expected to return to court next month‚ according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Pirates said they are aware of an alleged incident involving Lorch and a woman believed to be his girlfriend‚ and the matter is now in the hands of the authorities.

The club confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that they are initiating an internal investigation in line with their own code of conduct.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is initiating an investigation into the conduct of Thembinkosi Lorch‚” read the club’s statement.

“This is in line with the club’s code of conduct and pledge that all Orlando Pirates employees including players are signatories to. The Orlando Pirates code of conduct and specific pledge against violence perpetrated against women and children impose duty on the club to investigate the allegations make against Lorch. The code of conduct and pledge apply 24/7‚ on and off the field of play. The club investigation will commence with immediate effect.”

Last month‚ Lorch and team-mate Justin Shonga faced the club’s disciplinary action for breaching team protocols ahead of the restart of the season in the bio-bubble and they missed the Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

As part of their statement on Tuesday‚ Pirates also disclosed their pledge in support of efforts to fight and combat violence perpetrated against women and children:

We at Orlando Pirates recognise:

That women are the base and children the future of our society

That violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation

We at Orlando Pirates therefore pledge: