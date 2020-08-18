Hawks, SIU set sights on Nelson Mandela Bay’s Covid-19 spending

The state’s two biggest investigation units, the Hawks and SIU, have started probing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s spending on personal protective equipment for Covid-19.



Hawks investigators met briefly with acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu and chief financial officer Selwyn Thys on Monday last week in relation to the fraud probe into the city’s supply chain management process...

