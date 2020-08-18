Gauteng passes 200,000 Covid-19 cases

According to statistics tracking website Worldometer, if Gauteng were a country it would have the 21st highest number of infections in the world.

Two other provinces in SA have passed 100,000 cases: KwaZulu-Natal has 106,037 total infections, and the Western Cape has 102,609.

The Eastern Cape is the only other province with more than 50,000 cases, with 84,092 confirmed infections to date.

Also on Monday night, Mkhize confirmed that there were 143 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 11,982.

Of the new deaths, 50 were in the Eastern Cape, 14 in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, three in the Northern Cape, five in the Free State, 25 in Mpumalanga and 32 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize also reported that there were 477,671 recoveries to date, a recovery rate of 80%.

The statistics are based on 3,415,670 total tests, of which 15,032 were in the past 24 hours.