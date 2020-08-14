DA thwarts ANC move to have Western Cape deputy speaker suspended

Chief whip Mireille Wenger told the provincial legislature that the ANC's motion did not meet the requirements to compel the legislature to set up an ad hoc committee on the matter.

“The resolution [by Dugmore] in its current form fails to properly contemplate all the requirements of an establishment of an ad hoc committee,” said Wenger.

She said Dugmore's motion failed to substantiate why an ad hoc committee, which must undertake a particular task that can not be done by existing committees of the legislature, should be established.

Wenger instead pointed Dugmore to the members ethics committee, and further explained that Schäfer was not intervening on the matter in her capacity as the deputy speaker but rather as an ordinary member of the provincial legislature.

“The establishment of an ad hoc committee is not necessary, so let's follow the existing rules and mechanisms already in place and not replicate,” said Wenger.

She further criticised a proposal for the suspension of Schäfer, saying it was against natural justifications of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Wenger said the rules of the provincial legislature did not allow for a member to be suspended until there was a finding against them.