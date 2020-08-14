Man found guilty of murdering young man in front of his relatives

The high court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday found Jerome Kiviets, 26, guilty of the October 2018 murder of 21-year-old Selwyn April.

Judge Nyameko Gqamana also found Kiviets guilty of attempting to kill April's relatives, Basheera Trompetter and Johannes Deslinay Trompetter.

On the night of October 6 2018 in Kleinskool, Port Elizabeth, April and a number of his relatives were looking for a place to purchase liquor. They met Kiviets and Christo Gouws. April’s group asked the two whether they knew of any taverns that were open at that time.

The court heard that instead of helping, Gouws swore at the group. This led to a verbal altercation between him and April.

Gouws then asked Kiviets for a firearm, which he allegedly used to fatally shoot April.