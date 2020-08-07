Missionvale councillor sets out to rehabilitate traffic light youths
In an attempt to change the path of alleged thieving youths, a Missionvale community leader has opted to take matters into his own hands by collecting the children — who are believed to be robbing motorists at a busy intersection — and taking them home or to school.
Missionvale Ward 31 DA proportional councillor Teslin Booysen said children between the ages of 10 and 20 had been standing at the Kenako traffic lights between Missionvale and New Brighton stealing goods or saleable items from open-top vehicles such as bakkies or delivery vans. ..
