Meet your street vendor — Jeswin
Name: Jeswin Matthews
Nickname: Tokkoroei
Date of birth: April 4, 1993
Which intersection/road are you based at? Circular Drive and William Moffett
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 10 years
What time do you get to work? 4.35am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you come to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I get to chat to the customers and make friends
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My girlfriend
What are your hobbies? I enjoy watching movies and playing soccer
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, it gives me joy to see new customers all the time
What is your favourite sports team? The Bokke
What is your favourite food? Chicken and chips
Any other comments:
I love my job at The Herald. It makes me proud to be able to communicate with customers and spread the news.
