Meet your street vendor — Jeswin

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 10 years

What time do you get to work? 4.35am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

How did you come to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I get to chat to the customers and make friends

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My girlfriend

What are your hobbies? I enjoy watching movies and playing soccer

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, it gives me joy to see new customers all the time

What is your favourite sports team? The Bokke

What is your favourite food? Chicken and chips

Any other comments:

I love my job at The Herald. It makes me proud to be able to communicate with customers and spread the news.

- HeraldLIVE