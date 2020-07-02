Nafcoc revives youth chamber in Bay

The youth chamber of Nafcoc in Nelson Mandela Bay concluded Youth Month by electing a new executive, and said its main focus would be on unifying young black business owners in the region.

Bonga Mnwana, the newly elected secretary-general of Nafcoc, acknowledged the uneasy road ahead for the team as the youth chamber has not been operational for close to 10 years in the Bay.

“But that in itself can be a good thing as we can now build a youth chamber that speaks directly to youth businesses and not inherit structures and policies that did not work,” Mnwana said.

“With this said, we will still be guided by the Nafcoc constitution on all policies and structures that we intend to build.”

He said the youth in general had the same challenges, namely a lack of access to markets, unemployment, capital funding and scarcity of platforms that speak to key youth challenges.

“Our aim is to remove the red tape for youth entrepreneurs. We can only do this by close collaborations and partnerships from corporates, state owned entities and government departments.”

The executive chair, Xhanti Shai, said among the main objectives was to be an accountable body that focuses on the development of young entrepreneurs, to assist them with access to markets, resources and information within efficient time frames.

“We are the voice of young entrepreneurs in the region, we invite and welcome all young entrepreneurs, irrespective of gender, race, disability or political affiliation, to come and join us in creating a body that advances the interests of young entrepreneurs in the region.”

Shai said the last executive was in place before 2013 and the issues of young entrepreneurs have not been attended to since.

“Our focus now is to consolidate a solid youth chamber and we are going to be engaging and consulting young entrepreneurs and stakeholders to source their input on challenges and how we can assist to create a conducive business environment,” Shai said.