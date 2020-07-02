Probe still under way into test samples found on side of road

Investigations into how 80 Covid-19 samples ended up on the side of the road near East London are still ongoing.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called on the courier company outsourced to transport the samples to be fired.

Responding to questions on the matter, the National Health Laboratory Service’s Mzi Gcukumana said: “Please note that the matter is still under investigation.”

A passerby on Monday discovered dozens of samples discarded alongside the N2 between King William’s Town and East London.

On Tuesday, Gcukumana said the NHLS had deployed nurses to the Eastern Cape to collect fresh samples from the suspected Covid-19 patients whose tests were lost in transit.

He said the bulk of the samples were for coronavirus testing.

“The NHLS courier services in this area are outsourced to Gibela Trade and Invest.

“Gibela Trade and Invest is therefore responsible for sample transportation between health facilities and laboratories.

“The NHLS has reported the incident to the police and requested a full report from the courier on what caused the incident,” Gcukuamana said.

On Twitter, Mkhize said the incident was disappointing and he asked that the “services of the company be suspended”.

“We cannot have this type of negligence. We are grateful to those who spotted and reported this matter,” Mkhize said.