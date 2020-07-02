Joburg postpones budget meeting twice, Mashaba calls for fresh elections, citing serious breach

The City of Johannesburg has postponed indefinitely a council meeting meant to consider the 2020/2021 to 2022/23 draft medium-term budget.

The budget was expected to kick in from Wednesday, the start of the financial year. The meeting had been scheduled for June 30 but was postponed to July 2. The city on Wednesday issued an advisory saying the meeting would not take place until further notice.

“Kindly be informed that the speaker of council, Nonceba Molwele, has advised that the 17th extraordinary council meeting that was scheduled to sit Thursday 02 July 2020, to consider the 2020/21 to 2022/23 draft medium-term budget and other related municipal governance business is cancelled until further notice.

“The City of Joburg, once more, would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said the city.

Former mayor and founder of The People’s Dialogue, Herman Mashaba, said the failure to pass the annual budget was in contravention of municipal legislation.

“This is regarded as a serious breach of governance as any expenditure is essentially unauthorised and now takes place without the constitutionally required approval of the council. In a city with the challenges Johannesburg has, a freeze on expenditure would be disastrous,” said Mashaba.

He slammed the ANC and the DA as he called for fresh elections, which he said would bring about stability in the city.