'SA is not a banana republic': Fikile Mbalula to defiant taxi industry

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has dared taxi bosses to report him to President Cyril Ramaphosa if they are unhappy.

Mbalula on Monday said he was on the side of the taxi industry but if they felt he was not doing his job, they should go directly to Ramaphosa.

His address came as some in the industry vowed to defy lockdown regulations and fill their vehicles to 100% of carrying capacity.

A number of taxi associations have now started to load 100% capacity to make up for losses incurred as discussions over the relief fund continue.

“You have got an ally in minister Mbalula ... I am here for you, but if you don't want me, it's fine, but I am here to serve you and report to the president,” said Mbalula.

“If you think that Mbalula is not doing you right, you must report to the president and tell what my problem is, but I would also want to hear it,” he added.