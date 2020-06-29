Eastern Cape man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus

“My mother has died and we don’t know how to tell my father, who is fighting for his life in hospital, that she is no more.”

These are the words of Ntando Ndabeni, who recently lost his mother Lungelwa Sindiswa Ndabeni to Covid-19.

Lungelwa succumbed to the virus at the Mthatha General Hospital on June 27. The family described her as a loving and caring woman who ran a ministry in the community.

Her husband, Christopher Mongezwa Ndabeni, is receiving treatment for the virus at the same hospital.

The couple had been married since 1985. They have seven children and 15 grandchildren.

Ntando Ndabeni, speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, said that on June 12, the family received a call from Christopher, saying that their mother was looking “sickly with Covid-19 symptoms”.

At the time, his father did not know what to do and said he would monitor her symptoms, Ntando said.