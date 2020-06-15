IDP, budget passes first hurdle
Councillors of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality flew through the agenda on Monday at its first virtual council meeting where the draft budget and integrated development plan (IDP) for the 2020-21 financial year was noted.
This means the documents can go out for public comment before they can be adopted. This must take place before the new financial year on July 1.
Monday was the second attempt at a virtual meeting. The last meeting could not sit as it did not reach a quorum.
On Monday, 61 councillors from the ANC, EFF, COPE, UDM AIC and United Front pitched up. Coalition partner Patriotic Alliance did not turn up.
Usually lively debates take place on each item presented, but the IDP and draft budget were approved in mere seconds.
Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya congratulated the councillors after noting the IDP and draft budget.
The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 8% for water, sanitation and refuse, 6.22% for electricity, and 8.5% for property rates.The proposed electricity price increase of 6.22% is subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).
The only delay during the meeting was for 30 minutes when Mafaya asked that a proper count take place to ensure a quorum could be reached.Councillors approved the municipality's plan to recover money from account defaulters through their prepaid electricity meters, taking a percentage of each electricity purchase.
This, it said in a report to the council, would help the municipality to improve its revenue collection, which dropped by 9% during April and May due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.It is also owed R4.2bn in rates and services debt.
A three-month, interest-free repayment option on municipal accounts was also approved.
The relief offers cash-strapped residents and business owners hurt by the financial effect of Covid-19.
This comes as dozens of businesses battle to stay afloat and thousands of residents join the unemployment queue in the wake of the nationwide lockdown that took effect in March.
Several businesses in the city have been hit by protests over unpaid salaries since March, reduced salaries or workers being placed on short time.
The report, under the hand of interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye, details the payment relief plan which offers residents three months to repay any arrears and includes a three-month, interest-free option for those who have accumulated arrears during the lockdown.
The plan covers property rates, water, sewage and non-prepaid electricity.
“They will also receive a reversal of interest accumulated during the lockdown,” Buyeye's report says.
A decision to keep director of housing delivery Mvuleni Mapu on as acting city manager was deferred. Noxolo Nqwazi, the Bay's head of sports, recreation, arts and culture, was removed as acting city manager last week by Buyeye.
Last week Monday, shortly before Nqwazi was served with a letter from Buyeye informing her of his decision to replace her with Mapu, she found a note next to her car which said she would die if she did not vacate the position.
The decision to remove her led to criticism from many parties including the ANC.During the meeting, Mafaya said: “We will bring this item back next time. We will meet to cover a lot of stuff. Even if it takes hours.”
Mafaya then adjourned the meeting.