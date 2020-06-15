IDP, budget passes first hurdle

Councillors of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality flew through the agenda on Monday at its first virtual council meeting where the draft budget and integrated development plan (IDP) for the 2020-21 financial year was noted.

This means the documents can go out for public comment before they can be adopted. This must take place before the new financial year on July 1.

Monday was the second attempt at a virtual meeting. The last meeting could not sit as it did not reach a quorum.

On Monday, 61 councillors from the ANC, EFF, COPE, UDM AIC and United Front pitched up. Coalition partner Patriotic Alliance did not turn up.

Usually lively debates take place on each item presented, but the IDP and draft budget were approved in mere seconds.

Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya congratulated the councillors after noting the IDP and draft budget.

The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 8% for water, sanitation and refuse, 6.22% for electricity, and 8.5% for property rates.The proposed electricity price increase of 6.22% is subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

The only delay during the meeting was for 30 minutes when Mafaya asked that a proper count take place to ensure a quorum could be reached.Councillors approved the municipality's plan to recover money from account defaulters through their prepaid electricity meters, taking a percentage of each electricity purchase.

This, it said in a report to the council, would help the municipality to improve its revenue collection, which dropped by 9% during April and May due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.It is also owed R4.2bn in rates and services debt.

A three-month, interest-free repayment option on municipal accounts was also approved.

The relief offers cash-strapped residents and business owners hurt by the financial effect of Covid-19.