EFF to pay 'nice special visits' to businesses that don’t comply with the lockdown

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 27 March 2020
The EFF says it will shut down companies that do not observe regulations during the nationwide lockdown.
The EFF has vowed to enforce a Covid-19 shutdown of businesses not observing regulations.

This comes as the nationwide shutdown limits business to essential services only. The national lockdown began at midnight on Thursday and will continue until April 16.

On the party’s official Twitter account on Thursday, the EFF said it intended to pay “nice special visits” to businesses not observing regulations of the lockdown.

The EFF also called on those being forced to work during the lockdown to anonymously report their employers and said they could do so by sending direct messages to the party's Twitter account.

Last week, red beret leader Julius Malema called on businesses not to try to maximise profits during the crisis.

He said business leaders should put human lives first, instead of trying to make money.

“We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster, trying to steal from the poorest of the poor,” said Malema.

