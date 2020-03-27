Lockdown sees PE streets sparse

From the suburbs to the sea, the streets of Port Elizabeth resembled a ghost town on the first day of the national 21-day lockdown.

Cape Road, which is usually bustling, only saw 11 pedestrian casually ambling through the street at about 7am while vehicles were nonexistent.

In what began to feel like a horror movie, the promenade which normally has people jogging by the beach flooding the walkways, did not have a single person.

However the CBD, while not nearly as busy as usual, did have the occasional taxi operating.

In the same area, traffic officers were also on hand to ensure that taxi's were not overloaded and drivers had the relevant documentation, including licenses and PDP's.

During the traffic stops, officers were also ensuring that passengers were also in possession of their essential services permits that allow them to be out during the lockdown.

Nurses, security guards and retail store workers are among some of the people that were seen heading to work.

In Westering, however, it was business as usual for municipal workers who were collecting refuse in Van Wyk Street.

A few streets away, also in Westering, a resident was woken up by the sound of a police siren blaring outside her house.

“A lady that collects food from me on a Friday was waiting outside,” she said.

“They said I can give her the food and clothes and they would take her home [to Barcelona]. She wasn't aware of the lockdown.”

The South African Defence force and the police had not been seen patrolling the streets. .

