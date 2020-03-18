'Let's do it together': ANC urges people to co-operate with Covid-19 measures
The ANC secretariat has issued video messages urging South Africans to co-operate with the measures implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday. The number of infections in SA on Wednesday morning stood at 116.
Both ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte on Wednesday appeared in videos emphasising the government’s message to minimise the spread of the virus.
“We are here to say to you, all South Africans, young and old: avoid physical contact, avoid large crowds, avoid sneezing anywhere in public,” said Magashule, wearing an orange face mask.
@MYANC Secretary General Ace Magashule calls on South Africans to supports all efforts to curb and eradicate the #Coronavirusoutbreak.#CODVID19 #CoronaVirusSA #ProtectYourself #DefendEachOther #LetsDoItTogether pic.twitter.com/2AGwRdHnnZ— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 18, 2020
“Wash your hands repeatedly. If you don’t feel OK, please go to your nearest clinic or see a doctor.
“Coronavirus can be defeated. Let’s do it together – protect yourself, defend each other. Let’s fight this disease and pandemic.”
Duarte, in her own video, said it was possible that life may never be the same again.
“Covid-19 is a global virus and it is affecting people throughout the world and it is now affecting people in our country. We must protect ourselves and we must also defend each other,” she said.
“We must rise above our politics and work together to ensure that we slow down the infections that may increase as this virus grows. We must ensure that our children are safe in our homes and wherever we may wish to take them.”
@MYANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte calls on South Africans to supports all efforts to curb and eradicate the#Coronavirusoutbreak #CODVID19 #CoronaVirusSA #ProtectYourself #DefendEachOther #LetsDoItTogether pic.twitter.com/ro13WiLokk— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 18, 2020
Duarte urged South Africans to wash their hands and to avoid large crowds and unnecessary travel.
“Make sure that we at all times remember that in order for us to succeed, we must work together. Coronavirus can be defeated. Let us do it together,” she said.
Their messages come after Ramaphosa met opposition parties in parliament, who pledged support for the government’s plans to combat the spread of the virus.