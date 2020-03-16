Axe falls on Nelson Mandela Bay health officials
Five senior public health officials have been fired by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for alleged involvement in the plundering of funds meant for waste management services.
They were sacked by acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi on March 6 following a prolonged disciplinary hearing, which spanned more than two years...
