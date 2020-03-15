Kipling’s new buffet has everyone going back for more

Bloggers, bloggers, bloggers galore.

They were everywhere I looked last Sunday when foodies from across the Bay congregated at The Boardwalk Hotel’s Kipling’s Brasserie Restaurant to try out its new buffet offering.

One thing I can say about the bloggers, they are an enthusiastic bunch — both when it comes to putting their lives online as well as their appetite for good food.

And good it was! With loads of bloggers in the building, there were obviously many finely photographed dishes popping up on Instagram and the like.

And while they grabbed their phones and cameras and artfully arranged their plates, I did some sly people-watching.

One of the first things I wondered was how anyone could eat quite as much as some of those I was watching.

They were dotted all around the restaurant, plates piled high with everything from roast beef to pasta to fish, some even with a roll or two added into the mix.