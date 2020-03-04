DA EC leader Nqaba Bhanga resigns from legislature

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has resigned from the legislature.

Bhanga confirmed his resignation from Bhisho and said he would tender it after premier Oscar Mabuyane delivered his speech in the house on Wednesday.

He said he would like to focus on rebuilding the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. The DA is in talks with the UDM and other parties for a coalition government.

“This afternoon I will be submitting my resignation to the speaker of the provincial legislature and I will be joining the DA Caucus soon after being sworn in office as a councillor in NMB.

“This decision is a difficult one but I believe the situation in NMB, my birth place is an emergency. It needs men and women who can change this situation for better.

“This city can’t continue in this tragedy of collapsing services and governance,” Bhanga said.