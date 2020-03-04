Sport

JUST IN | Rulani Mokwena named as new Chippa United coach

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 04 March 2020
Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza with new Chilli Boys coach Rulani Mokwena
Image: Supplied

Former Orlando Pirates caretaker mentor Rhulani Mokwena has been named as Chippa United's new coach.

Club official Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed to The Herald on Wednesday that Mokwena would take over from Norman Mapeza who resigned from the Chill Boys on Monday.

“Yes, I can confirm that I am the new Chippa coach until the end of the season,” Mokwena told The Herald.

“I am not doing any interviews at the moment. I will be in PE tomorrow.”

This is a developing story.

 

