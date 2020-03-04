ANC and DA could still work together for Bay

The ANC has poured cold water on the possibility of forming a coalition with the DA to govern Nelson Mandela Bay — but the party has not ruled out working together for the city.

This comes as talks between the DA and UDM appear to have stalled with the parties’ national leaders not meeting since January about forming a new coalition.

The crucial council meeting takes place on March 12 that is likely to see a new mayor, deputy mayor, chief whip and speaker elected.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said his party was still talking with all political parties ahead of the meeting.

“Engagement is still ongoing. Everyone is engaging with everyone,” he said.

Asked if the ANC was open to forming a coalition with the DA, he said: “Politics is an art of creating possibilities.

“But in terms of a coalition the answer would be no.

“However, in terms of working together for the city there is a high probability.”

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga dodged questions all day, eventually saying: “I have no comment. Let’s wait for Thursday’s meeting.”

The meeting has been scheduled after the DA, COPE, ACDP, UDM and the United Front petitioned speaker Buyelwa Mafaya with 62 signatures.

The parties hope to remove acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye and Mafaya while also electing a new mayor, deputy mayor, chief whip and speaker.

However, UDM and the United Front are also part of the black caucus, along with the ANC, AIC and PA.

The ANC, which runs the metro in a coalition with the PA, United Front, UDM and AIC, has a combined 55 seats.

The EFF has six seats in council but will submit its own candidate for the mayoral position.

The DA has its full 57 seats while the remaining two seats are held by COPE and ACDP.

And as political parties jostle to form a new government, the name being bandied about for ANC mayoral candidate is Mike Kwenaite, who was sworn in as a councillor on February 28.

In the DA circles, Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga is a firm favourite to return to the city, if the party can pull together a new coalition before Thursday.

However, it is unclear at this stage if any of the parties will have enough support to put a new government together as none of them has yet clinched a coalition deal.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he had not heard back from the DA since early January.

“We have not met since that first meeting. There has been no contact.”

“We are still waiting for the DA and the ANC to come to back to us.”

Holomisa said it was too early to tell which party the UDM would side with during the council meeting.

The EFF will submit its own candidate for the mayoral position.

EFF regional chair Amandlangawethu Madaka said the party was not in talks with anyone.

“We will nominate an EFF candidate for the mayoral positions.

“However, if a party is willing to vote with us for the mayoral position we are willing to talk further.”

He said the candidate would be revealed closer to the council meeting.

“We still need to talk to our structures on the candidate,” he said.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels said the scale could tilt in anyone’s favour ahead of the meeting.

“Everyone is playing their cards close to their chests.

“We are going down to the wire as nothing has been concluded.

“But don’t be fooled if a party is adamant that they know what will happen,” he said.

“We will be lucky to know what will happen on Wednesday.

“All parties are throwing their names in the hat to be mayor and a decision is likely only going to made on Thursday.”

Daniels said he remained with the black caucus but was unsure who he would vote for the position of mayor.

“We support minority parties to lead this metro apart from UDM and EFF,” he said.

AIC secretary-general Mahlubi Jafta said the status quo remained the same for his party.

“We support the black caucus and will remain loyal to it,” he said.

He said his party had no intention of talking to any national leaders about the upcoming meeting.

“We are not putting any demands on the table but we would support a decision for [AIC councillor and interim mayor Thsonono] Buyeye to remain in his position until the 2021 Local Government Elections.”

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said his party was in talks with the DA and COPE ahead of the meeting.

“In principle [our] decision to support the mayoral candidate will be about the individual. If there is a cloud hanging over someone’s head we will not support that person.”

Meshoe said he hoped the “bigger party” would relent in having a candidate from a smaller party vying for the mayoral position.

“However, if the bigger party does not support this we will still support them if the individual is above reproach.”

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem referred all questions to Bay councillor Siyasanga Sijadu, who requested that party leader Terror Lekota or general secretary Papi Kganare be contacted.

However, Lekota and Kganare did not respond to calls or Whatsapp messages.

UF regional co-ordinator Xolisile Peter also could not be reached for comment.