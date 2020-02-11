Everything you need to know about the EFF's new spokespeople, Vuyani Pambo & Delisile Ngwenya
Former Fees Must Fall activist Vuyani Pambo and EFF MP Delisile Ngwenya have taken over as the EFF's mouthpieces, after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stepped down from the position of spokesperson for the party.
At an EFF press conference on Sunday, Ndlozi announced that he would be taking over as head of the party's political education and would remain a loyal member of the red berets.
“I just want to thank you colleagues for the good relations we had, even the bad ones. Mr President has said for those we are not apologetic. Andiyi ndawo (I'm going nowhere). I'm duly elected commissar of the EFF and I will work for this organisation because it's the future and no-one will stop it,” said Ndlozi, before conveying well wishes to Ngwenya and Pambo.
“I want to wish Delisile Ngwenya and Vuyani Pambo the best, and please treat them well.”
Here are noteworthy facts on Pambo and Ngwenya:
Ngwenya
Before Ngwenya's appointment as EFF spokesperson she was a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), social services cluster and acting secretary of the EFF in the North West. She became an MP in 2016.
She holds a Unisa degree in human resources and has her sights set on obtaining an LLB, according to parliament.gov.za.
Ngwenya is passionate about gender equality, advocating for equal pay for women and issues affecting to women and children. This was evident during the 2018 state of the nation address (Sona), when she accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling party of not doing enough to ensure the safety of those who were vulnerable.
Politics has played a significant role in shaping Ngwenya. Growing up, she was exposed to the PAC and was drawn to the EFF because of its policy on land, she said.
Pambo
Pambo rose to prominence due to his activism at the height of the Fees Must Fall protests in 2016. At the time, he was an EFF student leader at Wits University. His activism saw him arrested with other students fighting for free education.
In 2019, he received a South African Film and TV Award (Safta) for best documentary feature for Everything Must Fall.
Accepting the award, Pambo commemorated the mineworkers who were killed in the Marikana massacre in 2012 and said the EFF would ensure their children received free, higher education.
Fighter Vuyani Pambo wins the bravery award at the #SAFTAs13 @vuyanipambo cant have a gathering of artists and there is no “speaking truth to power”! MUST WATCH: pic.twitter.com/ga5P15hLxc— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 2, 2019
In 2019, Pambo served as the EFF's head of elections ahead of the May 8 poll. After the elections he became one of the youngest activists to become a party MP.