Everything you need to know about the EFF's new spokespeople, Vuyani Pambo & Delisile Ngwenya

Former Fees Must Fall activist Vuyani Pambo and EFF MP Delisile Ngwenya have taken over as the EFF's mouthpieces, after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stepped down from the position of spokesperson for the party.

At an EFF press conference on Sunday, Ndlozi announced that he would be taking over as head of the party's political education and would remain a loyal member of the red berets.

“I just want to thank you colleagues for the good relations we had, even the bad ones. Mr President has said for those we are not apologetic. Andiyi ndawo (I'm going nowhere). I'm duly elected commissar of the EFF and I will work for this organisation because it's the future and no-one will stop it,” said Ndlozi, before conveying well wishes to Ngwenya and Pambo.

“I want to wish Delisile Ngwenya and Vuyani Pambo the best, and please treat them well.”

Here are noteworthy facts on Pambo and Ngwenya:

Ngwenya

Before Ngwenya's appointment as EFF spokesperson she was a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), social services cluster and acting secretary of the EFF in the North West. She became an MP in 2016.

She holds a Unisa degree in human resources and has her sights set on obtaining an LLB, according to parliament.gov.za.