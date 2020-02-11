ANC rejects Sibongile Besani’s resignation from youth league task team

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday said that the party’s national working committee had rejected Sibongile Besani’s resignation.

“Comrade Sibongile Besani is therefore expected, and with immediate effect, to continue as the ANC NYTT (national youth task team) coordinator,” Magashule said.

The NYTT was established last year after the disbandment of the youth league’s national executive committee.

Its mandate is to rebuild the youth structure and lead it towards its next elective conference, scheduled for May.

“The NWC called on members and structures of the ANCYL throughout the country to accordingly exercise maximum discipline and focus their energies constructively on the task at hand of rebuilding the ANCYL,” Magashule said.